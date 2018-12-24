If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Holiday Break Matinees: Showings of Aquaman, Bumble­bee and Mary Poppins Returns at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thurs., Fri. Matinees at the Millen­nium Theater. For more information call 320-269-3135 or www.montevideomillennium.com

2 Saturday Morning Breakfast: Topper’s Sports Bar & Grill is open for Saturday Morning Breakfast on Dec. 29 starting at 10:30 a.m. located at 311 State Road, Montevideo. More information call 320-269-9401.

3 Vikings Game: Catch the Vikings game at Talking Waters Brewery Co. from 11 a.m. till the end of the game on Sun., Dec. 30. Located at 205 S 1st St., Montevideo. More information call 320-321-1444.