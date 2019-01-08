To wrap up 2018, we took a look back at the top 10 highlights of the year. 1. In July, Altru's Sunshine Hospitality Home opened its doors to provide a place...

1. In July, Altru's Sunshine Hospitality Home opened its doors to provide a place of comfort, compassion and convenience for patients and their families who must travel for healthcare needs. Comfortable and homelike, the home allows individuals to stay close to their loved ones to assist with care, rehabilitation, home care teaching and support. It is conveniently situated west of Altru's Columbia Road campus across from Sertoma Park.



2. Altru announced several new leadership roles throughout the year. In March, Altru's Board of Directors appointed Brad Wehe as the new CEO effective January 1, 2019. In October, it was announced that Kristi Hall-Jiran would join Altru as Executive Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer. Altru also named Sara Lusignan as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and welcomed Roberta Young as Associate Chief Nursing Officer.



3. Altru Health System received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines ®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital's commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.



4. The American Diabetes Association named Dr. Eric Johnson, a family medicine physician at Altru Health System, as Primary Care Advisory Group Chair for a three-year term. In his role, Dr. Johnson leads the association's efforts to develop strategies to engage primary care providers. Because these healthcare professionals treat a majority of patients with diabetes, it is important they are knowledgeable about the changes and advances in diabetes care.



5. Altru Received multiple recognitions emphasizing quality, patient-centered care throughout the year including a Perinatal Care Certification from Joint Commission, the Blue Distinction Centers+ For Maternity Care and our providers made the Infant Immunization Honor Roll List.



6. Altru Health System Donor and Transfusion/Tissue Services Received AABB Accreditation and the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists awarded accreditation to Altru Health System Pathology and Laboratory Services.



7. Multiple expansion projects started throughout the year at Altru including the groundbreaking on an expansion at Truyu Aesthetic Center on DeMers Avenue, Altru Clinic in Crookston expanded its radiology options with the installation of a CT Scanner and Altru Clinic in Thief River Falls began renovation to add additional services and space. And, let's not forget the new hospital we're in the process of developing, with plans to open in 2022.



8. Altru continues to make investments in technology to enhance patient care. In 2018, Altru invested in the DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System. The new system offers three-dimensional high definition visualization and allows for enhanced dexterity, greater precision and control for surgeons. Altru also expanded its use of cutting-edge sterilization technology. The ability to sterilize endoscopes, specifically duodenoscopes, is paramount to achieving our mission of delivering world-class care to the residents of our region.



9. Altru Health System was named 2018 College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Healthcare's Most Wired, ranking fourth in the nation. Altru also Received HIMSS Stage 7 Recertification for all Inpatient and Outpatient Facilities. We focus on leveraging technology and innovation in ways that enhance care delivery and patient experiences while improving the quality of care for our patients.



10. And finally, we had several successful fundraising events in 2018. Altru's Gala raised more than $387,000 for Altru's Home Visit Program and the annual Spin for Kids received $75,000 Matching Opportunity the from Engelstad Family Foundation.

We could not be more excited about what's coming up in 2019. We wish you a happy, healthy new year!

