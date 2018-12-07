The Elves were all ready to greet visitors at several locations in downtown Saturday, Dec. 1 — the opening day of the Elves Christmas Village event.

The Elves were all ready to greet visitors at several locations in downtown Sleepy Eye on Saturday, Dec. 1 — the opening day of the Elves Christmas Village event. A light snowfall may have made it a winter wonderland.

Instead, by mid-afternoon the snow was getting deep and windy conditions prevailed. That was not what organizers of the event had in mind after weeks of planning and preparation, but they cheerfully carried on.

They even bundled up and had the 6 p.m. tree lighting program in Veterans Park. Mayor Pelzel and Pastor Clint Evans spoke to the hardy visitors and Trinity Lutheran choir led a couple songs. In addition to lighting the Christmas tree in the park, organizer Kathy Krenz said Rick Mages and Larry Krenz of the Honor Guard placed a lighted planter in front of the KIA monument. “The planter is beautiful,” she said. “It was donated by First Security Bank.”

“We had a good turnout in the early afternoon Saturday,” said Kathy Krenz. “But we are glad we’re offering another chance for people to visit on Saturday, Dec. 15.”

There are four locations in the Elves Christmas Village. At the former Overson’s Building Center, the Avenue of Trees features 26 trees decorated by local businesses, churches and organizations. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree. The Polar Princess Salon and several venders are also located there. Santa and Mrs. Claus are ensconced at the Depot Museum; the Elves Snack Shack is at Krenz Real Estate and across the street is the Elves Sweet Shop.

The Elves Christmas Village in Sleepy Eye is open again on Saturday, Dec. 15, 1 to 8 p.m.