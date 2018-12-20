Kiel was elected to a fifth term in November

District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, will serve as the Republican lead on the Health and Human Services Policy Committee when the 2019 legislative session begins Jan. 8 in St. Paul. Also, State Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, will serve as the Republican lead on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Division and

Kiel, entering her fifth term, has served multiple terms on various health and human services committees, recently serving as chair of the Subcommittee on Aging and Long-Term Care during the 2017-18 session.

“House Republicans know that health care is a top priority for Minnesota families, especially in rural communities," Kiel said. "We're committed to working to make health care more affordable and accessible for Minnesotans in every corner of the state, and I'm grateful to be able to lead those efforts as the House Republican lead on the HHS Policy Committee."

Fabian, entering his fifth term as well, has served on environment and natural resources-related committees throughout his tenure at the legislature, most recently serving as chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Finance Committee during the 2017-18 session.

“I am honored to be named the Republican lead on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Division,” Fabian said. “In the upcoming session, a high priority of mine is to continue working on commonsense policies that protect our environment and natural resources without turning to burdensome and unnecessary regulations on Minnesotans. In addition, I also want to support and enhance the recreational opportunities that Minnesotans value and enjoy.”