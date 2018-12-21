Dufault says 25 paras on staff do important work

At a special meeting Thursday evening, the Crookston School Board approved a new three-year contract with the district’s staff of 25 paraprofessionals that work with special education students and other students that need additional support in the classroom. The contract covers the current school year and extends to the 2020-21 school year.

The board’s Negotiations Committee was able to come to an agreement with Education Support Professionals Local #7336. Speaking for the board committee, board member Tim Dufault praised both sides for working together to reach a contract agreement that’s acceptable to both parties.

“This took a while; this is a big group and there are a lot of things to go through,” Dufault said. “But it was a very good discussion and we went through everything with a fine-tooth comb and came up with a very fair settlement that both can live with.”

Dufault went on to say that the district’s staff of paraprofessionals do extremely important work that often flies under the radar.

“That group does a lot of great stuff that doesn’t get commended every day,” he noted.

Pay rates for paras during the 2018-19 school year range from $13.41 an hour to $17.72 an hour. In 2019-20, the range is $13.75 to $18.16 an hour, and in 2020-21 the range is $14.16 an hour to $18.70. Those with 13 to 24 years of experience will be paid an additional 30 cents an hour, and paras with 25 years of experience or more will be paid an additional 60 cents per hour.

Also on the paraprofessional front, the board approved the creation of a new para position at Highland School that will work 5.5 hours per day. With the position approved, Superintendent Jeremy Olson said it will now be advertised.



New copier agreement

The board on Thursday approved a five-year copier agreement with Advanced Business Methods, which will provide Canon copiers. Business Manager Laura Lyczewski said the new deal, which will cost $52,105 a year and include maintenance, will save the district around $10,000 a year.

The district’s current vendor is Liberty, which also submitted a bid for the new five-year contract along with two other firms. “We appreciate working with Liberty, but this is a significant savings,” Lyczewski said.