50 years ago

December 1968

• When 10 inches of snow fell Monday, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office received 118 telephone calls before noon. After that, the deputies stopped counting.

• A Sacred Heart couple, racing to the Olivia hospital for the birth of their child during a blizzard, was forced to stop at the RenVilla nursing home when the snowplow they were following went into the ditch. Their son was born at the nursing home several hours later.

• The Control Data Corporation introduced its latest “superscale” computer, the CDC 7600, regarded as the fastest computer in the world until the mid-1970s and incorporating some electronic components built in Redwood Falls.

• The latest harvest in decades hit, with farmers still out in the fields the day before Christmas.

• Olivia Public School fifth grader Julie Pietig, 10, celebrated Christmas several days early, so she could undergo open-heart surgery to repair a heart defect discovered during a routine physical for swimming classes the previous June.

• Thieves broke into Stu’s Grocery, at 611 South East Street Sunday morning and stole about six cartons of cigarettes and $10 in cash.

25 years ago

December 1993

• Open skating for the season opened at Tyson Park, the outdoor rink near the old water tower on the southwest corner of town. The announcement included news the warming house would be open and supervised during open skate hours.

• The three ladies in the Gazette’s production department won a free six-foot long sandwich from Subway. There were still samples available for free in the Gazette’s refrigerator the following Wednesday, if anyone was interested.

• Midwest Cable subscribers in Redwood lost their TV signal for an evening while the company installed the last links of a fiber optic system in town, dramatically improving the sound and picture quality.

• The Redwood Valley Cardinal Booster Club organized a bus trip for residents of area nursing homes in order for them to see the Christmas lights around town.

10 years ago

December 2008

• Candy and Paul Sobocinski of Wabasso were recognized as the Redwood County Outstanding Conservationists for 2008.

• The Redwood Falls Public Library put out an emergency call for more Teddy bears. As of the Friday before Christmas, the library had raised only half its goal of 125 Teddy bears to donate to the hospital.

• On the Thursday before Christmas, the Redwood Falls post office received about 8,600 pieces of first class mail, which didn’t include packages, catalogs, advertisements, etc.