“Today in the town of David a savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord.”

Luke 2:11

Biblical scholars will agree that Jesus was not born Dec. 25.

The “today” mentioned in Scripture is not specifically noted, but based on tradition the 25th of December of each year is the date when the world celebrates the birth of the child, who according to the Christian faith, is the Messiah who would save mankind from sin.

How one celebrates that date differs from country to country, as well as from home to home, but those who hold fast to the reason for the season, which in terms of followers is estimated to be more than 2.2 billion people, will celebrate Christmas by attending a worship service.

A number of area congregations will be hosting either a Christmas Eve or a Christmas Day service next week, with many hosting both.

What follows is a list of those upcoming holiday services:

• St. John Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls will host a Sunday school program at 4 p.m. Dec, 24 and a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m., with a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

• First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m., which will be followed by a Christmas Eve dinner.

• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls will host Christmas Eve services at 4, 5:30 and 11 p.m., with a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

• First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls is holding a Christmas Eve service starting at 5 p.m.

• Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood Falls is hosting a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

• Christ’s Victory Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls is holding a Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m.

• The Redwood Falls Evangelical Free Church will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

• Cornerstone Christian Church in Redwood Falls is holding a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.

• The Assembly of God Church in Redwood Falls is holding a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

• The Church of St. Catherine in Redwood Falls will hold a Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 4 p.m., with a Christmas Day Mass at 9:30 a.m.

• St. John Catholic Church in Morton is holding a Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 6 p.m.

• Grace Lutheran Church in Belview will host a Christmas Eve service starting with carol singing at 3:45 p.m. and worship at 4 p.m., with a Christmas Day service starting with carol singing at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m.

• Rock Dell Lutheran Church in rural Belview is hosting a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m.

• Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Belview is hosting a Christmas Day worship service at 9 a.m.

• Word of Life Lutheran Church in Belview will host a Christmas Eve service and program at 4 p.m.

• Echo Alliance Church in Echo will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

• Peace Lutheran Church in Echo will host a children’s program Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m., with a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Vesta is hosting a children’s Christmas program Christmas Eve at 5 p.m., with a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Flora Township will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Danube will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m., with a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

• Zion Lutheran Church in Morton will host a Christmas Day worship service at 8:30 a.m.

• Morgan United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve service at 4:30 p.m.

• St. John Lutheran Church in Morgan will host a Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m.

• St. Luke Lutheran Church in Franklin will hold a Christmas Eve service starting at 6 p.m.

• Trinity Lutheran Church in Sanborn will host a Christmas Eve worship service at 6 p.m.

• Bethany Lutheran Church in Wabasso will host a Christmas Day worship service at 9 a.m.

• Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Milroy will host a Christmas Eve worship service at 4 p.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Wabasso will host a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.

• Trinity Lutheran Church in Lucan will host a Christmas Day service beginning at 9 a.m.

• Sundown Lutheran Church of Springfield will host a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

• Bethany Lutheran Church near Gilfillan will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

• St. Matthew Lutheran in Evan will have a Christmas Eve service starting at 7 p.m.

• Middle Creek Methodist Church is hosting a Christmas program and birthday party for Jesus Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

• Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan will hold a Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m.

• St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso is hosting a Christmas Eve Mass starting at 6 p.m.

• St. Mathias Catholic Church in Wanda is holding a Christmas Eve Mass starting at 9 p.m.

• St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Seaforth is hosting a Christmas Day Mass beginning at 9 a.m.

The public is encouraged to attend a Christmas worship service next week.

