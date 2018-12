The Talent Show at Crookston High School has become a last-day-before-holiday-break tradition.

Taking first on Friday, Dec. 21 was Jessica Willits who sang and acted out “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin for her talent.

Singing and playing piano for his talent, and taking second place, was Blaine Asman, who played Billy Joel’s “The Piano Man. Turning pages for Asman is Cassidy Baatz, who also competed in the Talent Show by playing piano.