Lone occupant of residence escapes injury

No one was hurt in an apparent drive-by shooting reported early Sunday, Dec. 23 in rural Fosston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received the call around 5 a.m. from Section 24 of Sletten Township southwest of Fosston. A lone occupant of a resident escaped injury.

The PCSO does not believe the case presents a safety risk to the public. The PCSO is also asking for anyone with any information about the incident to call 281-0431.