Much of the property stolen has been recovered as well, CPD reports

Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier reports that items stolen from KROX Radio in downtown Crookston Christmas Eve night have been recovered and suspects have been identified as a result of the subsequent investigation, but no arrests have been made yet in direct relation to the burglary.

The CPD received the report of the burglary at KROX’s offices and studio located at 208 South Main Street at around 9:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Officers learned upon arrival that the front door had been damaged and several items, including electronics, were missing. Officers were also alerted to footprints in the snow leading away from the door in the building’s rear.

As a result of the investigation, Biermaier states in a CPD release, many of the missing items were located and suspects have been identified. The investigation continues.

The CPD indicates that the burglary appears to be an isolated incident.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted.



