A gunman who complained about not getting his taco sauce early Monday opened fire at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City, police reported.

No one was injured at the Taco Bell, 2116 SW 59, where the drive-thru window was hit by gunfire.

The employees told police a man in a car went through the drive-thru about 1:25 a.m., and then pulled back around and could be heard from outside the restaurant yelling about not getting his taco sauce with his order.

He then pulled out a gun and opened fire. Employees ran to the back of the store and locked themselves inside a bathroom, police reported.

The man got out of the car and went inside. Employees said he could be heard banging around inside the store as they hid before he left.

The man is described as black, wearing a green hoodie.