The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim of an interstate crash during blizzard-like conditions this week.

Seventy-two-year-old Delmar Ruff, of West Fargo, died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 Monday afternoon south of Fargo. Authorities say a truck and a van were traveling northbound in the right lane when another vehicle passed them, causing whiteout conditions. As the truck and van were slowing down, a semitrailer approached them from behind and struck the van, which Ruff was driving.

A funeral service for Ruff is scheduled Friday at 11 a.m. at Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church in Moorhead, Minnesota.