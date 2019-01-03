Work on renovating the former city liquor store into a new police station has progressed nicely the last several months.

Work on renovating the former city liquor store into a new police station has progressed nicely the last several months, with interior walls now sheetrocked. The public entrance to the police station will be the existing doors that served the liquor store. Once inside, visitors will be in front of a secure window looking into the office area.

The renovation project included the new garage on the north side of city hall, built along the wall that had windows into the city council meeting room. The windows have been removed and the wall is being closed up. City Manager Mark Kober said the meeting room will also have new ceiling and floor finishes as part of the project.

Kober said securing access to city hall and making security improvements in the main hallway — where city staff assists the public — will also be addressed with the renovation project.

Kober said he expects that the new police station will be substantially done by March 1.