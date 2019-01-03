Norland has been with the PCSO for 18 years

Jim Tadman is officially the new Polk County sheriff. The longtime Polk County law enforcement officer was sworn in Wednesday, the PCSO reports.

Tadman was elected sheriff by voters in the county in November. He ran, along with fellow longtime PCSO Deputy Randy Sondrol, after two-term Sheriff Barb Erdman decided against seeking a third term and announced her retirement.

Tadman was previously the PCSO’s chief deputy under Erdman. He has been with the PCSO since 1988.

In his first action as sheriff, Tadman has selected Sergeant Michael Norland to be his chief deputy.

Norland, from rural Fertile, is an 18-year veteran with the PCSO. He graduated from Bemidji State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Norland was hired by the PCSO in 2000 as a contract deputy serving the City of Fosston. In 2002, he was assigned to a deputy patrol position. In 2008, Norland moved to investigations and in 2013, he was promoted to sergeant by Erdman to be the supervisor of investigations.