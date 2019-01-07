Prior Lake woman wins $1 million with ticket purchased at Crookston Superpumper

After days of speculation, it turns out that the person who had the winning Minnesota Millionaire Raffle ticket purchased at Superpumper in Crookston isn’t from Crookston. Deb Meyer of Prior Lake, Minn., celebrated her good fortune at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Turns out, Meyer’s husband bought the winning ticket for his wife at the Crookston Superpumper while deer hunting in this area in early November. Two million-dollar winning tickets were drawn on New Year’s Day.

According to information from the Minnesota Lottery, on Jan. 1, Mr. Meyer scanned the raffle ticket at a local convenience store and received the message that the prize would need to be claimed at a Minnesota Lottery office. Unsure of how much the ticket was worth, he grabbed a newspaper to check the winning numbers.

“When he got home he said, ‘I think we’ll get to pay off the house this year,’” recalled Deb. “I thought, ‘What happened between here and Kwik Trip?’ Pinch me – I still can’t believe it’s real.”

Superpumper in Crookston earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.