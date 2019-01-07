The West Polk SWCD was awarded and recognized at the 2018 Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) Annual Convention held in Bloomington for the DNR Ecological and Water Resources Appreciation Award.

This award honors an SWCD that has implemented innovative conservation activities, demonstrated leadership and achieved significant results in the protection of Minnesota’s land and water resources.

Projects highlighted where the restoration efforts on the Grand Marais Creek north of East Grand Forks and restoration efforts on the Sand Hill River east of Fertile, MN.





