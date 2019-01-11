Kira DeMaris and Madison Krueger are Lions Club Students of the Month.

St. Mary’s High School senior Kira DeMaris is her class vice president, is on Student Council and serves as Honor Society president. Kira’s sports are Cross Country and Track. She is on the Knowledge Bowl team, YES! Team, Pro-Life Club; in band and choir and the school musical. Kira serves on the Diocesan Youth Council and also plays “Taps” at Sleepy Eye Honor Guard events.

Kira said she’s been taking college level and AP classes so she’ll feel prepared at college, instead of overwhelmed. She said her busy schedule of activities has helped her manage time and prioritize homework. “God is a very big part of my life,” said Kira, “and I know if I keep Him in the center I can succeed.”

Kira said her sister Megan has been the greatest influence in her life. “I always wanted to be with her and do what she was doing,” Kira said. “She is a very kind and caring person, and a great role model.”

More about Kira Parents: Scott DeMaris and Mary Kay Bougie

Plans following graduation: Kira plans to go to University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., to study music and Catholic Studies.

Hobbies: Kira enjoys singing and playing trumpet, ukulele and piano. She also likes running and camping.

Sleepy Eye High School senior Madison Krueger has played volleyball and basketball throughout high school. She was captain of the volleyball team this year. She also belongs to the YES! Team. During the summer Madison works at the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center.

Madison said she is the type of person who is very organized and has to have all her work done in school in order to feel satisfied — a trait she feels will help her succeed.

Madison said her parents have taught her everything and are the greatest influence in her life. “They’ve taught me how to be the person I am today and they always help me out when I need it,” she said.

More about Madison Parents: Scott and Cindy Krueger

Plans following graduation: Madison plans to attend a four-year college.

Hobbies: Madison enjoys playing sports and hanging out with her friends and her nephews.