It was an offensive struggle for St. James on Thursday night, as the Lady Saints could only muster four first-half points, losing to Blue Earth in blowout fashion, 56-13.

Blue Earth scored the first 13 points of the contest, forcing numerous turnovers by the Saints.

“We try to pass the ball too far,” said head coach Steve Witcraft. “We need to better at using the pass to get an open shot. We’re trying to use the dribble, and tonight we weren't good enough to do that.”

St. James finally got on the board at the 12:30 mark with a Kaydi Anderson layup, coming off a nice entry pass from Kelsey Grunewald. Anderson was limited throughout the game with a leg injury, but coach Witcraft said Anderson should be good to go on Monday against United South Central.

The Buccaneers would then tack on the next 22 points, taking a more than commanding 35-2 lead.

Grunewald scored the only other points of the half for the Saints via the charity stripe.

The Bucs would take a 41-4 lead into halftime.

Caitlin Rorman led all scorers at the half with 21 points.

“Every time she got the ball we wanted to come and double-team her,” said Witcraft about his gamelan to limit Rorman. “She’s a good player and she uses her body down low. They got it to her down low and she’s going to score every time down there.”

Hannah Johnson scored nine in the first half.

In the second half, it was more of the same, with St. James not putting points up on the board until a Torri Mohwinkel three with 11:30 left in the game.

Blue Earth eased off the gas pedal, scoring just 15 points in the second half. Teresa Tobar would knock down a midrange jumper to close the scoring.

Rorman was pulled early in the second half but still finished with 24 points. Johnson would finish with 11. Anderson, Tobar, Grunewald, Chloe Mickelson, and Ellie Becker each scored two points apiece for St. James, while Mohwinkel scored three.

The Saints are back on their home floor on Monday against United South Central.