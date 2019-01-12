Very few local teams were in action Friday night, Jan. 1. Local scores and the updated Section 2A North standings can be found here.

Indians 55

Cedar Mountain 39

The Indians got their first Tomawhak Conference win of the season Friday night by defeating the Cedar Mountain Cougars 55-39. Madi Krueger stepped up for the Indians with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Brittney Dittbenner contributed 10 points with seven assists and Paige Romberg rounded out the scoring for the Indians with 13. Macy Schenk led the team in rebounds with 15.

Wabasso 66



GFW 39

The Wabasso Rabbits continued their strong start to the season behind Jenna Frank who led the Rabbits with 21 points. Maddy Guetter added 13. The Rabbits record has now extended out to 10-2 and play in Sleepy Eye against the Indians Tuesday night.

Current Section 2A North Standings:

1.) Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 11-3

2.) BOLD 8-4

3.)MVL 9-4

4.)Central MN Christian 5-8

5.) BLHS 5-7

6.) Cleveland 5-8

7.) Sleepy Eye 5-8

8.) NU Cathedral 4-9

9.) Cedar Mountain 2-10

10.) RCW 0-12