The Twins Caravan will be making a brief stop in Montevideo on Wednes­day, Jan. 16, from 2:00 to 2:20 p.m at Snap Fitness.

Trevor Hildenberger, Stephen Gonzales, Cory Provus, and Hall of Famer Jack Morris are scheduled to appear.

The public is invited to stop by and greet the Twins!

