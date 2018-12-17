Jerome Dean Huiras 82, of Sleepy Eye, died on Dec. 13, 2018

Jerome Dean Huiras 82, of Sleepy Eye, died on Dec. 13, 2018, at the Olivia Health Care Center in Olivia. Service was held on, Dec. 17, at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs. The clergy was Father Andy Michels. Interment was at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.

Jerome Dean Huiras was born on Nov. 29, 1936, on the family farm in Leavenworth Township, Brown County, to Thomas and Marie (Green) Huiras. He grew up and attended school in Mulligan Township. As a young man, Jerome and his family moved back to the farm which has now been in the Huiras family for over 150 years. On June 8, 1961, Jerome married Dorothy Mary Walter at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clements. He enjoyed farming, the outdoors, hunting, and trapshooting. Most of all, he cherished time with friends and family. Jerome was proud of his Army Reserve service.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Sleepy Eye; daughter, Deborah (Michael) Dove of New Ulm and their children Jory and Joshua; daughter, Tamara (David) Helget of Sleepy Eye and their children Matthew (fiancée Danielle), Nolan (Saydi), Larissa (fiancé David) and Nicholas; daughter, Shari (Kevin) Halling of Rochester and their children Meredith (Luke) and Geoffrey; son, Corey (Kristin) Huiras of Sleepy Eye and their children Isaac, Bella, Jackson, Lydia, Easton, Emerson, and Grayson Jerome; sister Lois M. (Gerald) Hines of Alexandria; and in-laws: Leonard (Alice) Walter, Andrew (Sharon) Walter, Arlene Huschke, and Michael Walter. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Nicholas and Cecelia Walter and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Nicholas Jr. and Joan Walter and family friend Clarence Valliant.