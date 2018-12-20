Charlette “Char” Ann Benson, 68, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Southview Acres Care Center, surrounded by family.

Char requested a small private memorial service at her home church of St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. Memorials are preferred to the Peter Benson Scholarship, c/o Montevideo High School, 2001 William Avenue, Montevideo, MN 56265.

