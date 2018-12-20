Verdie Gilbertson, 95, of Montevideo, died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Luther Haven.

Verdie Gilbertson, 95, of Montevideo, died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Luther Haven. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo. Father Paul Timmerman will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.