Nancy Kay Emmert, 55, died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, S.D. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson and will continue from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 20, at the church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 20, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson.

Zniewski Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. (www.zniewskifuneralhome.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.