Craig Schweer, 73, of Montevideo, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Luther Haven.

Craig Schweer, 73, of Montevideo, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Luther Haven. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 29, at First Congregational Church in Montevideo. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery next spring.

Visitation and reviewal will take place one hour prior to services at the church.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is assisting the Schweer family with all associated arrangements.

Full Obituary available in our paper.