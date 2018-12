Anita Mildred Gayken, 97, passed away Dec. 5, 2018, at Luther Haven.

Anita Mildred Gayken, 97, passed away Dec. 5, 2018, at Luther Haven. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 28, at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at funeral home. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, (Online guest book at www.wingbain.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.