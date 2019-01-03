Gordon Fromm, 70 of Springfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

Gordon Fromm, 70 of Springfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Springfield and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. A Parish Prayer service will be held on Friday at the church at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Raphael's Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Phil Schotzko. Interment will be at St. Raphael's Catholic Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield.

Gordon Alfred Fromm was born on May 21, 1948 to Alfred and Irene (Hauth) Fromm in Springfield. He graduated from Lamberton High School and then worked at Och’s Brick and Tile. On May 22, 1972, Gordon was united in marriage to Carolyn Fischer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, yardwork, working outside, and helping on the farm. Gordon was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Springfield; siblings: Betty Lou Kosel of Sanborn, Maxwell Fromm of Long Beach, Calif., and Dallas (Nancy) Fromm of Fairfax; sisters-in-law: Monica Hauth and Helen Fromm; and many nieces and nephews. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Cedric, Jesse, and LeRoy Hauth; and sister Rosita in infancy.