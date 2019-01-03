Craig Schweer, 73, of Montevideo, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, following a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis and related complications, at Luther Haven.

Craig Schweer, 73, of Montevideo, died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, following a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis and related complications, at Luther Haven. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 29, at First Congregational Church in Montevideo. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery next spring.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

