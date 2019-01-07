Joseph W. Neid 89, of Sleepy Eye, died on Jan. 6, 2019

Joseph W. Neid 89, of Sleepy Eye, died on Jan. 6, 2019, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., and will continue on Friday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. There will be a KC Rosary at 4 p.m., and a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., both Thursday at the funeral home. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, Jan.11, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Honors by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete notice will follow.