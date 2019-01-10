Francis “Fran” Menking, 88, of Maynard, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Clara City Care Center, where he had lived for more than two years while enduring the effects of PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

Francis “Fran” Menking, 88, of Maynard, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Clara City Care Center, where he had lived for more than two years while enduring the effects of PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City with burial at Terrace Lawn Memory Garden in Montevideo.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Clara City, was in charge of the arrangements. (Online guest book, at www.wingbain.com)

