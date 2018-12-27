Avery Koenen sank two clutch free throws with less than a second remaining in last Friday’s home game against Minnewaska to seal a victory for the Thunder Hawks.

Trailing 38-37 as time ran down, Koenen drew a foul from the Lakers defense, setting up the bonus free throw situation.

The win was the first of the season for the Hawks, who are now have one win against six losses. Minnewaska is now 5-3 for the season.

Both defenses played tough from the jump, and points were hard to come by for both teams in the first half. Monte led at halftime, 17-16.

It was much of the same in the second half, as neither team was able to stretch out a lead.

Jasmyn Kronback had a double-double for the Thunder Hawks, scoring 10 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

Koenen added 8 points for the Hawks.

Monte 39, Lakers 38

