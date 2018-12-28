This year, the Crookston 8U team hosted the Red Lake Falls 8U team on the slough.

The Crookston girls hockey participants were invited to the third annual outdoor/pond hockey skate on Aunt Polly’s Slough on Sunday, December 23. This year, the Crookston 8U team hosted the Red Lake Falls 8U team on the slough.

The event featured a game, watching a homemade Zamboni, sledding, warming up by fires, snacks and skating on an ice trail.

Mickey Kaiser and Tim Perrson have coached the girls 8U program for many years now, and most of the 8U to 12U girls have had them as a coach at one point. They, and their families put a lot of time and work into this event by making rinks and skating trails, making a large windbreak with benches and a table full of food, hauling benches and nets and more.

Food was provided for the event by Tim and Mickey as well, and Brent Epema of B&E Meats brought his grill and manned it for the day serving hot dogs, brats and burgers. Scott and Tom McDonald made the Zamboni for the event. The Crookston Fire Dept delivered water to fill the Zamboni just prior to game time and it worked like a charm with a large piece of carpet being the smoother after applying water with the tank pulled by a Ranger.

Thank you to the Kaiser, Perrson, Epema, McDonald families and all other helpers behind the scenes for all their work to make this event so enjoyable for all.



