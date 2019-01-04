Wrestling on the rise and Nick Garmen nears achievement in this week's edition.

Girls’ Basketball

8-2



The Pirates won four in a row after their first loss and recently came up short against the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels 46-35.

In the loss, Crookston did not make a three-point shot for the first time all year. But it was not for lack of trying. After the game, Head Coach Darin Zimmerman estimated his team went 0-for-15 from behind the arc.

The struggle is an anomaly because a day before, in the same gymnasium, the Pirates sunk seven treys to match their season-high in threes.

In the first nine games of the season, Crookston averaged four three-pointers per contest. Add four of them to the 11-point loss to DGF and it is a new ball game.

The Pirates beat the Rebels just nine days before the loss in a game where Crookston only made two treys, their second-lowest mark of the season. The difference in that one came in the form of 31 points from free throws for Crookston. In the loss, the Pirates shot 15-of-20 from the charity stripe.

Crookston still outscores their opponents by 16.6 points per game. Chalk it up to quality perimeter defense by the Rebels for now.



Boys’ Hockey

2-8-1

In Crookston’s recent action, the Pirates split two overtime games. This marks their fourth overtime contest this year where they own a record of 1-2-1.

Eric Delorme (Sr. F) continued his recent surge scoring his eighth goal in a six-game span. Delorme now leads the team with nine after scoring once in the first four games.

This season, Crookston has been using two goalies: Jack Ricord (Sr.) and Noah Dragseth (So.). Ricord receives the bulk of games starting seven and owns a save percentage of 84.2. Facing 88 less shots in three less games, Dragseth posts an 84.3 save percentage.



Wrestling

5-2



The Pirates started the year 1-2 in duals and have since won four in a row. After their second dual loss, the team owned a combined individual record of 24-39 when a pin decided a match. Now, that number is improved to 54-53.

Crookston’s recent strategy is score points off pins early in the match and hold on late. In a dual against Park Rapids on December 21, Crookston jumped out to a 48-5 lead and fended off 30 straight points by the Panthers to win 48-35. Against Hillsboro on January 3, the Pirates built a large enough lead that the 17 unanswered points by the Burros did not factor into a 51-21 win.



Girls’ Hockey

2-11-1



Crookston dropped their eighth straight game and second consecutive overtime contest after a loss to Devils Lake on the road. The Pirates have also lost each of their last three games by one goal. Crookston led in all three of those games.

The main issue lies with lack of scoring. The Pirates scored 21 goals in their first seven games, but only notched seven scores in their last seven matchups.



Boys’ Basketball

3-4



The Pirates will play their first game of 2019 on Friday, January 4 when they head to East Grand Forks.

For Crookston, it is a chance to even their section record which currently sits at 2-3. For Nick Garmen (Sr. F), it is a chance to reach a major milestone. With five more points, Garmen will own 1,000 career points as a Pirate.

This season, Garmen averages 19.4 points per game. His highest came when he scored 30 in a 79-65 win over Warroad.

