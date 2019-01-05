Caden Osborn scored a season-high 36 points and Nick Garmen tallied 30 as the Pirates fell to 3-5.

The hoop seemed twice as big and defense was optional in the battle between the Crookston Pirates and East Grand Forks Green Wave. Two Crookston players scored at least 30 in the contest, but could not match the total from 14 different Green Wave players as East Grand Forks (7-1) handled the Pirates (3-5) 101-84.

Caden Osborn (Jr. C) played his best offensive game of his career putting up 36 points to lead Crookston. Nick Garmen (Sr. F) scored 30 points for the second time this season, Jaden Lubarski (Sr. F) added 12, Walker Winjum (Jr. G) contributed four and Jack Garmen (Fr. F) rounded out the list with two.

Five different Green Wave players reached the double digit mark with Julian Benson (Jr. G) leading the way at 22. Sam Votava (So. G) scored 16, Nathan Willett (Jr. G) followed with 15, Colton Dauksavage (Jr. F) tallied 14 and Tanner Campos (Fr. G) notched 10.

Overshadowed by the lopsided score, Nick Garmen came into the matchup five points away from reaching 1,000 total points as a Pirate, and the senior grabbed it in the opening minutes.

East Grand Forks outplayed the Pirates for the first half and led 58-39 at halftime. With a comfortable lead throughout the second half, the Green Wave used the opportunity to send in the majority of the players on their roster.

Crookston stuck with its starters which allowed Osborn and Garmen to help the team score their highest amount of points this year at 84. The second-highest came against Warroad in the third game of the year when the Pirates scored 79.

On the other side, Crookston also surrendered their largest point total all season at 101. This season, opponents have outscored the Pirates 556-501 with Crookston averaging 62.6 points per game.

The Pirates will now start a three-game home stretch beginning with Hawley on Tuesday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m.

