If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 VFW Auxiliary Liver & Onion Feed: Thurs., May 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or until gone, don’t like Liver they will also be serving chicken breast at the VFW Post 380 located on 570 SW 1st Street, Monte­video.

2 Ladies Auxiliary Roast Beef Dinner: Sun., May 19 from 11 a.m. until gone. Located at the American Legion Post 59 at 613 Legion Dr., Montevideo.



3 Salute to Veterans: Historic Zion Lutheran Church three miles northwest of Watson a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.