Fitness doesn't have to be something you can only do at a gym. Our body weight serves a major purpose in training because it requires movement.

If you are trying to be fit, bodyweight training is great because you are able to switch it up with progressions (increased difficulty, speed, range of motion) or regressions (slowing things down, decreased range of motion) to best suit your ability while performing unloaded movement, or bodyweight training. All bodyweight training consists of is diverse unloaded movement patterns being performed via variated types of muscle actions:

Eccentric " Movement that lengthens a muscle at the same time it is being contractedIsometric " A form of exercise involving the static contraction of a muscle without any visible movementConcentric " A type of muscle activation that causes tension on your muscle as it shortensDynamic / Ballistic " Muscle contractions that exhibit maximum velocities and accelerations over a very short period of time

Some people will probably think that bodyweight workouts are too easy. That they're for beginners who haven't been introduced to more intense forms of training. But what about strength through volume? Or performing five bodyweight exercises for 10 sets of 20?

It's time to rethink the bodyweight training concept.

Slowly progressing and changing up your bodyweight routines will prove to be effective. It all comes down to periodizing (adjusting variables such as the number of reps per set, rest periods between sets, how fast you complete each exercise, etc.) and progressing (as mentioned earlier). The fact is, there are plenty of great exercises that will challenge your muscles in a way you've never been challenged before, giving you a great workout wherever you happen to be.

What you need to keep in mind when it comes to bodyweight workouts, is that things do not have to be the same, things can change every two to four weeks. Phasing is working through different styles of exercising to progress your results toward a goal. When you consistently work out in the same style and consistently train the same way, your results may taper off and it can be harder to continue seeing results. Here are some options for changing your routine: increase your repetitions, decrease your rest between sets or add other variables of intensity to the routine to challenge your body.

Stay consistent and vary exercises, it will keep you mentally and physically fresh.

If you are willing to adapt and get creative, you'll have no problem getting that great workout in!

At the end of the day, I don't have a guarantee for you, however, I have these suggestions listed below:

Keep exercising even without equipmentEat quality protein, vegetables, organic grains, and fruitDrink plenty of waterReadWork hard and be nice to people

I am certain you all have hope during these difficult times our country is going through. I'm certain you have a chance and that you are much more capable than you probably know. No equipment, no problem.

Attached here is a workout table following the principles shown above.

The post Adapting to No Equipment appeared first on Altru Blog.