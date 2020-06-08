Alex Burns

Monday

Jun 8, 2020 at 7:27 PM


Altru is expanding Express Clinic services in the Grand Forks area  with four  convenient  locations now available. In addition, we are launching a whole new concept – virtual waiting rooms. We're focused on keeping you  safe and  keeping your care  convenient as well as launching virtual waiting rooms.  

How it  Works  Park in  a  designated  Express Clinic spot at one of the Altru locations listed below.  You'll see green parking signs that that  say, 'Express Virtual Waiting Room'. Park there.Call  the posted  phone number.  Altru staff  will  check you  in from the comfort of your  car.  When an exam room is  ready,  we will escort you directly to the room  to receive your care.  

Our Express Clinics will remain walk-in clinics and will safely see patients with and without respiratory concerns. These changes are being implemented to streamline the patient experience during the COVID-19 pandemic  and beyond as we innovate care and focus on safety. A virtual waiting room  provides  social distancing, while giving patients the option of  visiting the clinic that's most convenient for them.      

Altru Express Clinic Hours of Operations

In addition to the implementation of virtual waiting rooms, we will expand our express clinics, with a total of four convenient walk-in locations in Greater Grand Forks.  We're focused on safety  and  convenience,  our new model for  Express Clinics  offers just that.  Clinic  hours and locations  are as follows:    

Express Clinic at Altru Family Medicine Residency |  Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.    

Pediatric Express Clinic at Altru Family Medicine Center |  Monday " Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.    

Express Clinic at Altru Clinic East Grand Forks |  Monday " Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.    

Express Clinic at Altru Professional Center  |  Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. -7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.  

If you need care now, Altru Express provides it. Welcoming patients with  acute needs, such as cold, cough, sprains and strains, we're here to safely care for you  on your terms.    

Learn more altru.org/express  

 

 

