With the hustle and bustle of the back-to-school season, it can be easy to lose track of the newest podcasts to be released. From the latest takes on historical events to murder mysteries to thinking differently about things, here are a few recently released podcasts to listen to.

The Alarmist

Writer and performer Rebecca Delgado-Smith wants to know who is to blame for the greatest disasters in history. Delgado-Smith and her guests scrutinize world-famous disastrous events to figure out what went wrong and who should take responsibility. Recent episodes include "The Hindenburg: Who is to blame?" "Break-up of the Beatles: Who is to blame?" and "The Donner Party: Who is to blame?"

The Killing of Marilyn Monroe

This 12-part audio documentary tries to answer the question of how Hollywood’s brightest star became its most tragic victim. The series follows the life of Marilyn Monroe from her beginnings as a casting couch girl named Norma Jeane to becoming a global icon to her "probable suicide." The series dives into the tangle of sex, power, corruption and lies that led to Monroe’s tragic end. Recent episodes include "Introducing The Killing of Marilyn Monroe," "Chapter One: Marilyn - A Global Icon and Tragic Heroine" and "Chapter Two: A Fractured Childhood."

Creative Processing with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has starred in TV shows and on the big screen, and now he’s diving into the process of being creative with the creative people he knows. Along with a range of guests, Gordon-Levitt tries to find out how a wide variety of creative people do what they do. Conversations are inspirited by listener questions. The 10-episode series will feature names such as Rian Johnson, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Recent episodes include "Originality & Imitation/Rian Johnson, Filmmaker" and "Art & Politics/Shepard Fairey, Propagandist."

Infamous America

People have been fascinated by true crime for decades. The Infamous America podcast covers some of the wildest and darkest chapters of American history that have captivated people over the years. From mobsters and lawmen to scandals to unexplained phenomena, each 30-minute episode features the details of America’s most infamous events. Recent episodes include "Black Sox: The Fix," "Black Sox: The Bankroll" and "Black Sox: A Turbulent Year."

