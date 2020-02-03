DATELINE: Feb. 26, 2017 - Dolby Theatre, Hollywood.



Warren Beatty: “And the Academy Award for Best Picture ...” There’s some hesitation.

Faye Dunaway: “ ‘La La Land’.”



Joyous acceptance speeches are delivered. But there’s confusion on the stage.



“La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz: “Guys, I’m sorry. No, there’s a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won Best Picture.”



Well, that was embarrassing. Then again, which one really was the “Best Picture” among the nine nominees that year? It’s an annual post-Oscarcast water cooler discussion that’s been going on for decades. “Argo?” Really? “Chicago?” No way! “Chariots of Fire?” Oh, come on!



But every winner deserves a viewing, if only to get an idea of what led to its victory. There have been 91 films named Best Picture by members of the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences. I’ve seen only 79 of them so far, and these are my five favorites - the ones everyone should see if they haven’t, and should see again if they have. Some can be found on streaming services, all are likely available at your local library. Check them out, and you might begin to understand why they were victorious.



“Forrest Gump” (1994) - Tom Hanks’ affecting performance as the possibly autistic title character is a highlight in this humorous and heartrending story of a man’s quest for his unattainable dream woman. It’s interspersed with cinematic snapshots of major events over three decades of American history, and features a stunning visual showcase of combined archival and contemporary footage. (Additional Oscars for actor, director, screenplay, editing, visual effects)



“Annie Hall” (1977) - Woody Allen’s East-West Coast-spanning seriocomic tale is about the foibles of romance, centering on a relationship between two nervous, self-deprecating, yet sympathetic characters (Allen and Diane Keaton). The wildly innovative script touches on insecurity, the music business, male bonding, fashion sense, lobsters, intellectual humor, recreational drugs, and breaking the fourth wall. (Additional Oscars for actress, director, screenplay)



“The Apartment” (1960) - A guileless office drone (Jack Lemmon) at an insurance company aspires to become an executive, so starts loaning his New York apartment to higher-ups for their private trysts, hoping for a promotion in return. When he discovers the company elevator girl (Shirley MacLaine), upon whom he has an undeclared crush, is in an affair with his cad boss (Fred MacMurray), he tries to take a stand. A slightly subversive, very sweet film. (Additional Oscars for director, screenplay, art direction, editing)



“All the King’s Men” (1949) - A self-made but not overly bright man (Broderick Crawford) in an unnamed Southern state who knows nothing about politics gets elected governor due to the charm and charisma he displays in front of crowds. He wants to fight the system and clean it up, but his ego gets the best of him, and paves the way for his own road to corruption. It’s intense and searing, with a dynamic performance by Crawford. (Additional Oscars for actor, supporting actress)



“Casablanca” (1942) - Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) is a world-weary American ex-pat running a classy café in Casablanca during WWII. But there are shady dealings in town involving Nazis and police, and Rick’s long-ago ex-lover (Ingrid Bergman) and her husband (Paul Henreid) walk in, out of the blue, asking for help. Complications ensue. Decisions about past, present, and future must be made. The cafe’s pianist (Dooley Wilson) plays “As Time Goes By.” It’s one of the greatest films ever made. (Additional Oscars for director, screenplay)

Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.