Darren Star tackles Paris, Patrick Dempsey stars in a financial thriller and Ethan Hawke wins the week.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury in a new Marvel series currently in development at Disney+. No plot details have been released.



YouTube star, Arif Zahir, has been cast as the new voice of “Family Guy’s” Cleveland Brown. He will take over from Mike Henry in season 19.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“Kingdom of Silence” explores the complex relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia as a backdrop to the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident, Jamal Khashoggi (Oct. 2, Showtime, 9 p.m. ET). Using Khashoggi’s death as a starting point, the film examines the history of U.S./Saudi relations in the years leading up to the current interactions between the Trump administration and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In the process, it offers a detailed look at Khashoggi’s life, work and legacy.



Also on Showtime is new limited series, “The Good Lord Bird” (Oct. 4, 9 p.m. ET). Based on the National Book Award-winning novel of the same name by James McBride, the story is told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who joins abolitionist John Brown’s (Ethan Hawke) soldiers and eventually participates in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry. The raid did not initiate Brown’s intended slave revolt but it pushed the country to the brink of the Civil War. The seven-episode series is a humorous and dramatic look at Antebellum America.



An ambitious 20-something marketing executive gets her dream job in Paris in “Emily in Paris” (Oct. 4, Netflix). Lilly Collins stars as Emily, who has to navigate colleagues, making friends and a new romance in the Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) created dramedy.



“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (Oct. 4, AMC, 10 p.m. ET) expands the storytelling universe of “The Walking Dead” with new mythology. It follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world.



The British Prime Minister, his top contingency planners and senior politicians deal with a major national crisis in “COBRA” (Oct. 4, PBS, 10 p.m. ET).



An intercontinental financial thriller meets a murder investigation in “Devils” (Oct. 7, The CW, 8 p.m. ET). The action follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), a charming but ruthless investment banker and his mentor and CEO, Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey). After Dominic passes Massimo over for a promotion, Massimo is named a prime suspect in a murder. While trying to clear his name, he gets caught up in a worldwide financial conspiracy.



It’s a choice between walking the straight and narrow or taking the path lined with fast money and violence in the original feature film, “Charm City Kings” (Oct. 8, HBO Max). The film won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: Fox renewed “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” through 2023.



Losers: “Star Trek: Discovery’s” (CBS) broadcast debut rated low.

