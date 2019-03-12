If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing.

If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 3rd Annual Butterfly Ball: Fri., March 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. Young ladies, and men up to 14 years old are welcome to join with any escort, (parent, stepparent, friends etc.) for an evening of dancing and fun. Please bring a non-perishable item for the local food shelf if able. Located at Montevideo Community Center.

2 Art’s Dairy Freeze Opens: Opening Saturday for the season! Serving soft serve ice cream, and more. Located at 1307 Black Oak Avenue, Montevideo.



3 Charlie Albright Concert: Sun., March 17 at 3 p.m. located at the Monte­video Fine Arts Center. Minnesota Val­ley Com­munity Con­certs presents Charlie Albright will be performing. For more information call Membership Chair­person Beth Hampton, 320-269-5848.