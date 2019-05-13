MONROE, Michigan - The cry "Remember the Raisin!" doesn’t mean a lot to most people these days unless, perhaps, they’re making a Waldorf salad.

But the rallying call once held the same emotional impact for Americans as "Remember the Alamo!" later did, and for many of the same reasons.

The War of 1812 is often overlooked in history books, but along the shores of Lake Erie, a prime theater of operations during the conflict that some call the Second War of American Independence.

The bloodiest American defeat in that war was at Frenchtown, at the present-day site of Monroe, Michigan, on the River Raisin, a 25-minute drive north of Toledo.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park today offers exhibits and videos that tell the history of the battle and of the Americans, British, Canadians and Indians who took part.

That battle was quite costly in terms of American lives and ambitions. At the battle on Jan. 22, 1813, only 33 American troops escaped death or capture. Nearly 400 were killed and 500 taken prisoner. And dozens of the captured and wounded Americans were killed the next day by Indian allies of the British.

American dreams of driving the British from Canada were at an end. But "Remember the Raisin!" became a battle cry that contributed, if not to outright American victory,

at least to an epic overtime tie when the war ended two years later.

Today the battlefield, which became a national park in 2009, is quite unassuming as national parks go, but plans are in the works to change all of that. A proposed $100 million development would turn the park and surrounding area into a major visitor destination over the next 10 years.

The current visitor center, a re-purposed house, would be replaced with a $20 million education center in a former ice-hockey arena at the edge of the park.

Several other houses in the neighborhood would be bought and razed to make way for a re-creation of historic Frenchtown on its original site. A $10 million Wyandot Indian tribal center also is planned in the area.

Although all of the private and public funds necessary for the proposal have yet to be secured, the redevelopment is scheduled to begin next year.

In the meantime, visitors to Monroe will find other historical sites that are also worth a visit, including the one place in Michigan where the state flag of Kentucky always flies. A monument at Kentucky Memorial Place honors the American soldiers, mostly members of the Kentucky militia, who fell at the River Raisin.

In downtown Monroe, the Monroe County Historical Museum has exhibits that include a collection of mementos and memorabilia of Gen. George Armstrong Custer, of Little Big Horn fame. Custer, an Ohio native, lived in Monroe for a time, married a local woman and commanded the Michigan Cavalry Brigade, which played a crucial role at Gettysburg in the Civil War.

A large equestrian statue of Custer stands at the corner of Monroe and Elm streets along the River Raisin.

So don’t forget.

More information about River Raisin National Battlefield Park is available at 734-243-7136 or visit www.nps.gov/rira.

