New beginnings are always exciting: weddings with candles and flowers, beautiful bridesmaids, handsome groomsmen, laughter, toasts and dancing; the birth of a baby wrapped in blankets, showered with gifts; graduations with speeches about dreams and possibilities; a new job; a new home. Starting anew stirs our imagination.



New beginnings are filled with excitement, optimism, and hope as well as fear, doubt and worry. Weddings are fun, but making a marriage is hard work. Babies are cute, but raising a child is challenging. Graduation marks a significant achievement, but finding a job and advancing in a chosen career can be daunting.



We cannot predict our future. Not all newlyweds who leave the marriage altar showered with petals and birdseed will experience a lifelong relationship of love and fulfillment. Not all babies will grow to health and maturity. Not all graduates will find positions for which they prepared. But, we are all called to something new, something significant.



God always calls us forward into new beginnings. He beckons us to leave the old and familiar to follow Him on a journey of discovery into places we have never been. He encourages us to calm our fears and exchange our doubts for faith. He challenges us to trust in Him for a better future and a better day. Even in this coronavirus fog, God is calling us, preparing a future and a hope.



When God called Abraham, He called him from his familiar home to follow Him into a strange land. God said, “Go forth from your country, and from your relatives and from your father’s house to a land that I will show you; and I will make you a great nation and I will bless you, and make your name great, and you shall be a blessing” (Genesis 12:1-2). Abraham’s step of faith to follow God into a new beginning changed history.



To Isaiah, God said, “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the desert and streams in the wasteland” (Isa. 43:18-19). Paul wrote, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone. The new has come” (2 Cor. 5:17).

The 2020 pandemic has thrown the world into confusion. Families, careers and whole economies have been upended. But, on the other side, is a new beginning. If we will persevere and be patient, we will find a new day dawning with possibilities and opportunities. God has promised.



