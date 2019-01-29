As part of its chapter 11 bankruptcy process, Shopko has decided to exit the pharmacy business. This includes the pharmacy that is a part of the St. James Shopko.

This week, Shopko began selling many of their pharmacies through a court supervised process. The prescription files of the St. James pharmacy were sold to Lewis Drug, who submitted the high bid.

Lewis Drug realizes the uncertainty and nervousness that any change like this can bring. Lewis Drug is moving quickly to try to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved.

First off, Lewis Drug is building a temporary pharmacy in downtown St. James. The address will be at 510 1st Ave South, where Fairy Tale Endings used to be housed.

This will only be a temporary pharmacy as Lewis Drug pursues getting fully licensed in St. James. Full licensure can take many months. The temporary pharmacy will get their prescriptions filled in Madelia, and then have them brought to St. James.

Eventually, Lewis Drug hopes to open a 4,000 square foot fully-functioning pharmacy in St. James. This will happen as soon as they can become fully licensed, hopefully within a year. They vision a 4,000 stand-alone store with a drive-up.

They also hope that through the transition they can retain much of the Shopko pr=pharmacy staff. This will give residents the change to work with friendly faces they are familiar with.

There may be a few uncertainties for all involved through this transition. The Shopko pharmacy will be contacting the customers who had their prescription files sold to update them. There isn’t an official start date for the temporary Lewis Drug depot, but the lease starts on February 1 and they are hoping to start as soon after that as possible. It is also unknown at this time when the Shopko pharmacy will close.



