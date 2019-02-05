Paul the Beatle lit up the stage at Armstrong Auditorium, performing songs spanning across the great history of the Beatles.

Paul opened up with "All My Lovin" from the Beatles’ second album With the Beatles.

Following performances of “I Saw Her Standing There”, “Yesterday” and “We Can Work it Out”, a medley of some of the Beatles’ most famous songs, including “A Hard Day’s Night”, “Help”, “In My Life”, “Come Together” and “Imagine”, was sung.

For this medley, a costume change was performed, and John Lennon came out to declare his creative dominance over the rest of the group.

Paul returned, then jumped to 1966, performing “Here, There & Everywhere”, “Got to Get You into My Life”, from the album Revolver.

A move to 1967 and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band produced performances of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, “With a Little Help From My Friends”, “She’s Leaving Home” and “When I’m Sixty-Four”.

Following Sgt. Pepper, Paul performed “Lady Madonna”, “Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da” and “Hey Jude”.

Paul eventually advanced to his solo career, performing a few songs from his career with Wings, as well as some songs during his later times with The Beatles. “Listen To What the Man Said”, “Maybe I’m Amazed”, “My Love”, “Comin’ Up”, “Silly Love Songs,” “Live & Let Die”, “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “Golden Slumbers” and “The End” were included in the medley.

“Let it Be” was sung prior to the request segment.

The event closed with a performance of “Blackbird”, off the double-album White Album.

The performance included costumes from the Shea Stadium performance as well as Sg. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The White Album, Abbey Road and the Sullivan-era Black Suit.