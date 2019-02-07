

There has been a lot of construction happening around St. James in the past few year. The Highway 4 project was large, and now that it is complete it makes traffic flow even smoother. But construction sometimes has an effect on the environment, and that is something that doesn’t go unnoticed by the city of St. James.

The city only removes trees for three reasons. If a tree is dead, if a tree is dying, or if there is a street project in which the tree obstructs. Sometimes a tree can look perfectly healthy on the outside, but be completely dead on the inside. These trees need to be removed because they can be a hazard.

Destructive tree bugs are in the news a lot these days. While the Emerald Ash Borer has not made it to Watonwan county yet, it is in many other counties in Minnesota, including Martin. There are also trees that die because of fungus-like diseases. Maple trees are beautiful, but are most likely to split in a strong wind.

The goal for the city of St. James is to plant 100 new trees every year. It costs about $50 total for each new tree, and the city budget has been allowing for $5,000 annually. The city used to have a grant from the Department of Natural Resources for developing trees, and the affects of that grant are still being used today. The new trees are grown in the rock bed until their roots grow stronger. New trees are also covered with tree diapers, which protects them in their early years. The grant was eventually lost because of state rules on how many volunteers you need to participate in order to keep the grant. But even though St. James isn’t receiving the annual money any more, the positive effects of the grant are still felt with the rock bed and tree diapers.

If residents want a tree planted in their boulevard area(the area between the sidewalk and curb), they can fill out a request at City Hall. Priority will be given to places that have had trees taken out in the past.

In 2018, the state of Minnesota planted 117 trees for replacement of the Highway 4 project. They planted more than they took out at a 1.5:1 ratio. The city of St. James added 39 trees of their own.

The city tries to plant many different kinds of trees next to each other to protect from future diseases. While no one can foresee what the future holds, the city of St. James is dedicated to continue to plant trees and gain all of the benefits a healthy tree population offers.



