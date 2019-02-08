It was standing room only at the Watonwan County Library, as Uniting Cultures gave out copies of their book “Your Story, My Story, Our Story” on Sunday afternoon.

The giveaway was highlighted by speeches from Pat Branstad and Sandy Sunde, who went over the quick, yet stressful process of putting the book together.

“We wanted everyone to hear these stories. So that idea germinated into the idea of a book,” said Sandy Sunde.

The book tells the story of area residents who range from the first generation to the fourth generation and highlights their family’s story.

In total, the book tells the stories of 43 individuals.

“The accounts give all of us a glimpse into the diversity and cultural framework of this place where we live,” said Pat Branstad.

After Branstad and Sunde addressed the crowd, they invited those who had shared their stories to come forward and talk about their experiences.

“We didn’t have anything. No money. We had the dream to survive,” said Marta Portillo through her son, Julio. “The ones after us have to know their roots. Many of us will be gone but we have to leave our legacy of pride of where we come from. Our customs, our values, that fighting spirit.”

Uniting Cultures also announced that they will be handing out copies of the book to elected government officials for them to read and review.