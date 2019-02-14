Ilean Johnson, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 2, 2019 at the Granite Falls Health Care Center. Funeral Services were held Friday, February 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Granite Falls Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. A private family interment will take place in the Spring at Granite Falls City Cemetery.

Ilean A. (Lee) Johnson, was born on March 30, 1928, in Dawson, to Henry and Melena (Wesling) Lee. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Ilean attended high school in Granite Falls. Ilean was united in marriage to Curtis Johnson on November 24, 1946 and were married for 52 years. To this union four children were born. Ilean managed The Store and VFW in Granite Falls for many years. Everyone knew Ilean for her sense of humor, wittiness, and her love of telling jokes! In her spare time she enjoyed running the kitchen at Henry Hill, puzzles, trips to Georgia, and sending care packages to the military.

Ilean is survived by her children: DuWayne (Joan) Johnson, Dale Johnson, Debbie Abernathy; Daughter-in-law: Ann Johnson; Grandchildren: Matthew Johnson, Sylena (Ben) Johnson, Lauri (Chad) Johnson, Brian (Jaimie) Johnson, Becky (Troy) Schmitz, Michelle (Jeff) Giese, Kandi (Mike) Steckelberg, Nicholas (Melanie) Johnson, Kris (Carter) Ricks, Jamie (Sonja) Ellingboe, Shana (Chris) Ellingboe, and Jeremie Ellingboe; 15 Great Grandchildren; 6 Great-Great Grandchildren; sister: Betty (Don) Knutson; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ilean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1999; son, David; and sons-in-law, Bruce Abernathy and Jim Ellingboe. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls. For online guestbook www.wingbain.com