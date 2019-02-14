The St. James Shopko is expected to fully close on May 5, 2019. They began liquidation of the store this week.

Although it was already known that the Shopko Pharmacy was closing, Shopko decided it was best for the company to fully close the entire store in St. James.

Shopko has been going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and announced that they would be closing another 139 stores in this round of cuts.

Lewis Drug is taking over the pharmacy subscriptions from Shopko, and the Lewis Drug depot opened in St. James on Saturday.

The depot is not supposed to fully replace the pharmacy, but rather give patients who can’t get out of town or don’t desire to get out of town the chance to pick up prescriptions.

All of the prescription information came over from Shopko, including the insurance information. There will also be familiar faces at the Lewis depot as three pharmacists and four technicians came over from the Shopko pharmacy.

The biggest adjustment that customers are going to have to make is realizing that the prescriptions all have to come from Madelia, so they need to plan ahead and communicate with the depot. The Lewis depot asks that customers give 24 to 36 hours for delivery, possibly more if bad weather strikes. The head pharmacist at the Lewis depot says communication is going to be the key in helping everything run smoothly. The depot also communicates with its customers by calling them when their prescription does arrive at the depot.

Lewis Drug is hoping to be fully licensed by April 1, which would allow them to keep 99 percent of the prescriptions in St. James. Because they are not fully licensed at this point, by law they can only act as a drop off point.

Although any change is going to have its share of difficulty, the local pharmacists are very thankful to Lewis Drug for establishing the temporary depot. Many towns that have had a change in pharmacy sometimes have to go through an extended period without one. Lewis decided to build this temporary depot as a service to the customers in St. James.

The Lewis Drug depot can be found at 510 1st Ave South in St. James.

The depot is open Mondays-Fridays from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The depot is open on Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The depot is closed on Sunday.

If you need to contact the depot by phone their number is (507) 375-9100.

The fax number for the depot is (507) 375-9101.