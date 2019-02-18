On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Jerry Snow, the owner of Chickadee Coffee Roasters, previously known as Cofé Bistro, will host an introduction to coffee. The event will take place in UMN Crookston’s Prairie Lounge of the Sargeant Student Center from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. It’s free.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn what contributes to the flavor of coffees as well as its history and culture. Participants will receive a sample pack of coffee with brewing instructions so they can try the coffee at home.